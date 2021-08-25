Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy A72

Самсунг Галакси М32 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 527 and 489 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32 5G
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Galaxy A72
819 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 5G
81.6%
Galaxy A72 +4%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +2%
1642
Galaxy A72
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 22.8 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Galaxy A72
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Galaxy A72
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Galaxy A72
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2021
Release date September 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 263 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and M62 (F62)
3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Oppo Realme 8 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M32
5. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and A52 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy M51
7. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy S21
8. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy A72 and S20 FE
10. Samsung Galaxy A72 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish