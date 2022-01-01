Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

VS
Samsung Galaxy M32
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.5% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (719 against 603 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 26% higher pixel density (411 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 196K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.9%
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 9 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +19%
719 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 +28%
83.9%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32
353
iPhone SE (2022) +388%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32
1280
iPhone SE (2022) +260%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M32
196903
iPhone SE (2022) +270%
729009
CPU 66600 197658
GPU 37583 298378
Memory 39529 105062
UX 64786 128775
Total score 196903 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 678 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6526 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 25 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32
79.7 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +8%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2022
Release date June 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

