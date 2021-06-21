Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Самсунг Галакси М32
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (787 against 683 nits)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 583 and 350 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +15%
787 nits
Pixel 4a 5G
683 nits

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32
83.9%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32
350
Pixel 4a 5G +67%
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32
1279
Pixel 4a 5G +39%
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M32
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
264263
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (132nd and 83rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 45.5 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 September 2020
Release date June 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a 5G. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy M32
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy M32
3. Samsung Galaxy M31s and Samsung Galaxy M32
4. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy M32
5. Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Samsung Galaxy M32
6. Apple iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 4a 5G
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G
9. Apple iPhone 12 mini and Google Pixel 4a 5G
10. Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish