Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
- Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (787 against 683 nits)
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 583 and 350 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Pixel 4a 5G +67%
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1279
Pixel 4a 5G +39%
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
264263
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (132nd and 83rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|45.5 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a 5G. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1