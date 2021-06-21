Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Motorola Moto G30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
- 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
- Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (785 against 460 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 305 points
- Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|83.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|93.1%
|PWM
|-
|176 Hz
|Response time
|-
|57 ms
|Contrast
|-
|835:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 +16%
355
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 +2%
1267
1240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173498
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (134th and 132nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|45.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:09 hr
Talk (3G)
46:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4520 x 3060
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|February 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|~ 165 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M32. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G30.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1