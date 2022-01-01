Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Motorola Moto G31 VS Samsung Galaxy M32 Motorola Moto G31 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 82.7% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.1% - PWM 362 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy M32 +3% 725 nits Moto G31 701 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M32 +1% 83.9% Moto G31 82.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M32 355 Moto G31 354 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M32 +6% 1293 Moto G31 1224 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M32 +1% 198703 Moto G31 196803 CPU 66600 59845 GPU 37583 39344 Memory 39529 35715 UX 64786 60917 Total score 198703 196803 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M32 678 Moto G31 n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6526 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android OS size 25 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (46% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M32 79.7 dB Moto G31 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 November 2021 Release date June 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M32. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.