Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Motorola Moto G50 VS Samsung Galaxy M32 Motorola Moto G50 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 Delivers 100% higher maximum brightness (725 against 363 nits)

53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 198K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 355 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.2% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.1% 93.2% PWM 362 Hz 2336000 Hz Response time 9 ms 44 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1889:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy M32 +100% 725 nits Moto G50 363 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M32 +1% 83.9% Moto G50 83.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M32 355 Moto G50 +43% 509 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M32 1293 Moto G50 +26% 1632 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M32 198703 Moto G50 +44% 285200 CPU 66600 93433 GPU 37583 55175 Memory 39529 56324 UX 64786 79177 Total score 198703 285200 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M32 678 Moto G50 +45% 981 Stability - 99% Graphics test 4 FPS 5 FPS Graphics score 678 981 PCMark 3.0 score 6526 8371 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 - OS size 25 GB 12 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M32 +1% 79.7 dB Moto G50 79.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 March 2021 Release date June 2021 April 2021 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M32. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.