Samsung Galaxy M32 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy M32 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Weighs 18.5 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 197K)

Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 800 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M32 Price OnePlus 9RT Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy M32 800 nits OnePlus 9RT +61% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M32 83.9% OnePlus 9RT +5% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 660 GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M32 354 OnePlus 9RT +214% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M32 1288 OnePlus 9RT +182% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M32 197695 OnePlus 9RT +261% 713869 CPU 66600 174825 GPU 37583 292456 Memory 39529 116096 UX 64786 133482 Total score 197695 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M32 678 OnePlus 9RT +765% 5867 Stability - 66% Graphics test 4 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 678 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 6526 - AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 12 OS size 25 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 October 2021 Release date June 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.