Samsung Galaxy M32 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (719 against 591 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (477K versus 196K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Nord CE 2 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 96.4%
PWM 362 Hz 354 Hz
Response time 9 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +22%
719 nits
Nord CE 2 5G
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32
83.9%
Nord CE 2 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32
353
Nord CE 2 5G +100%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32
1280
Nord CE 2 5G +67%
2139
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M32
196903
Nord CE 2 5G +142%
477159
CPU 66600 134960
GPU 37583 131050
Memory 39529 91632
UX 64786 119800
Total score 196903 477159
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M32
678
Nord CE 2 5G +198%
2019
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 678 2019
PCMark 3.0 score 6526 7949
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 25 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32
79.7 dB
Nord CE 2 5G +11%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 February 2022
Release date June 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
