Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Самсунг Галакси М32
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (793 against 602 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7650G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 350 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +32%
793 nits
Nord CE 5G
602 nits

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32
83.5%
Nord CE 5G +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32
350
Nord CE 5G +82%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32
1265
Nord CE 5G +41%
1780
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M32
n/a
Nord CE 5G
312941

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 June 2021
Release date June 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 188 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M32
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Galaxy M32
3. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M32
4. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy M32
5. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy M32
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
7. OnePlus Nord vs CE 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
9. Xiaomi Mi 11X vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish