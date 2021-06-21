Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.