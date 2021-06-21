Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs Realme Narzo 30A – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (785 against 467 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 88.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +68%
785 nits
Realme Narzo 30A
467 nits

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32
83.9%
Realme Narzo 30A +6%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Oppo Realme Narzo 30A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Ranking List (135th and 130th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 45.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:25 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2021 February 2021
Release date June 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 113 USD
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M32 is definitely a better buy.

