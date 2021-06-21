Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs Realme X2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Oppo Realme X2

VS
Samsung Galaxy M32
Oppo Realme X2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (793 against 427 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 549 and 350 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Realme X2

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +86%
793 nits
Realme X2
427 nits

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32
83.5%
Realme X2 +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Oppo Realme X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1766 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32
350
Realme X2 +57%
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32
1265
Realme X2 +37%
1734
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M32
n/a
Realme X2
214585
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M32
n/a
Realme X2
262573

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Realme X2
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Realme X2
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Realme X2
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6784 x 4711
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32
n/a
Realme X2
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 188 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M32. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2.

