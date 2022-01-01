Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 81% higher maximum brightness (719 against 397 nits)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 178K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +81%
719 nits
Galaxy A03
397 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 +3%
83.9%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 +17%
353
Galaxy A03
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 +24%
1280
Galaxy A03
1033
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M32 +10%
196903
Galaxy A03
178691
CPU 66600 59385
GPU 37583 26274
Memory 39529 34858
UX 64786 59038
Total score 196903 178691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M32 +68%
678
Galaxy A03
403
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 678 403
PCMark 3.0 score 6526 6672
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 25 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 3:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32
79.7 dB
Galaxy A03
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2021 November 2021
Release date June 2021 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M32 is definitely a better buy.

