Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A04s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (236K versus 148K)
- Delivers 84% higher peak brightness (714 against 389 nits)
- 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 353 and 184 points
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|80.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|95.1%
|PWM
|362 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|20 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1291:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 +92%
353
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 +17%
1281
1091
|CPU
|67118
|43206
|GPU
|56982
|25138
|Memory
|42689
|38540
|UX
|71218
|42933
|Total score
|236365
|148356
|Max surface temperature
|45.4 °C
|41.9 °C
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|678
|508
|Web score
|5077
|5468
|Video editing
|5558
|5889
|Photo editing
|10050
|8306
|Data manipulation
|5787
|4074
|Writing score
|5864
|5674
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI Core 5.1
|OS size
|25 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:14 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:10 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:35 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2022
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M32. It has a better display, performance, and camera.
