Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A04s VS Samsung Galaxy M32 Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (236K versus 148K)

59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (236K versus 148K) Delivers 84% higher peak brightness (714 against 389 nits)

Delivers 84% higher peak brightness (714 against 389 nits) 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 353 and 184 points

92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 353 and 184 points Weighs 15 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 80.7% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.1% 95.1% PWM 362 Hz Not detected Response time 9 ms 20 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M32 +84% 714 nits Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M32 +4% 83.9% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 25 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:34 hr Watching video - 13:10 hr Gaming - 06:35 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Galaxy M32 n/a Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M32 +2% 79.7 dB Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2021 August 2022 Release date June 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M32. It has a better display, performance, and camera.