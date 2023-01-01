Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (236K versus 148K)
  • Delivers 84% higher peak brightness (714 against 389 nits)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 353 and 184 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 80.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 95.1%
PWM 362 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M32 +84%
714 nits
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 +4%
83.9%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 +92%
353
Galaxy A04s
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 +17%
1281
Galaxy A04s
1091
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M32 +59%
236365
Galaxy A04s
148356
CPU 67118 43206
GPU 56982 25138
Memory 42689 38540
UX 71218 42933
Total score 236365 148356
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M32 +33%
678
Galaxy A04s
508
Max surface temperature 45.4 °C 41.9 °C
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 678 508
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M32 +11%
6326
Galaxy A04s
5716
Web score 5077 5468
Video editing 5558 5889
Photo editing 10050 8306
Data manipulation 5787 4074
Writing score 5864 5674
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 25 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:34 hr
Watching video - 13:10 hr
Gaming - 06:35 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M32 +2%
79.7 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2021 August 2022
Release date June 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M32. It has a better display, performance, and camera.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
