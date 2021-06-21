Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A20s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A20s

Самсунг Галакси М32
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20с
Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy A20s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 107% higher maximum brightness (793 against 384 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 59% higher pixel density (411 vs 259 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Galaxy A20s

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 411 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.5%
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 914:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +107%
793 nits
Galaxy A20s
384 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32
83.5%
Galaxy A20s
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 +140%
350
Galaxy A20s
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 +41%
1265
Galaxy A20s
897
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A20s
81.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 188 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M32 is definitely a better buy.

