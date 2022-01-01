Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A23 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs A23 5G

Самсунг Галакси М32
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (716 against 425 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 236K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 671 and 353 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Galaxy A23 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.9%
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 9 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M32 +68%
716 nits
Galaxy A23 5G
425 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 +2%
83.9%
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32
353
Galaxy A23 5G +90%
671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32
1286
Galaxy A23 5G +56%
2005
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M32
236960
Galaxy A23 5G +27%
300287
CPU 67118 93053
GPU 56982 70312
Memory 42689 54302
UX 71218 95521
Total score 236960 300287
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M32
677
Galaxy A23 5G +78%
1205
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 677 1205
PCMark 3.0 score 6139 10157
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 25 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32
79.7 dB
Galaxy A23 5G +8%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 August 2022
Release date June 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Samsung Galaxy A32
3. Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish