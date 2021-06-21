Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A30s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)
- Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (793 against 488 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G80
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 258 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|85.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 +36%
350
258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 +34%
1265
945
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106196
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
122424
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|10
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2019
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 188 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.54 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M32 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1