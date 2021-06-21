Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs A32 5G

Самсунг Галакси М32
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (785 against 492 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 355 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +60%
785 nits
Galaxy A32 5G
492 nits

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 +3%
83.9%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32
355
Galaxy A32 5G +42%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32
1267
Galaxy A32 5G +30%
1648
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (135th and 126th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 45.5 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 January 2021
Release date June 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 287 USD -
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M32. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M32 or Galaxy A51
2. Galaxy M32 or Poco X3 NFC
3. Galaxy M32 or Galaxy M31
4. Galaxy M32 or Galaxy M31s
5. Galaxy M32 or Nord CE 5G
6. Galaxy A32 5G or Galaxy A31
7. Galaxy A32 5G or Galaxy M31
8. Galaxy A32 5G or Galaxy A41
9. Galaxy A32 5G or Redmi Note 10
10. Galaxy A32 5G or Galaxy A32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish