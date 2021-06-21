Samsung Galaxy M32 vs A32 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (785 against 492 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
- 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 355 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|81.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
355
Galaxy A32 5G +42%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1267
Galaxy A32 5G +30%
1648
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
239752
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (135th and 126th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|45.5 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M32. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.
