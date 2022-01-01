Samsung Galaxy M32 vs A33 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|83.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|-
|PWM
|362 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
353
Galaxy A33 5G +107%
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1281
Galaxy A33 5G +48%
1895
|CPU
|66600
|-
|GPU
|37583
|-
|Memory
|39529
|-
|UX
|64786
|-
|Total score
|197809
|-
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|678
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6526
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|25 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|June 2021
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.
