Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Comes with 2900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (793 against 547 nits)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G80
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 260 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Weighs 56 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +45%
793 nits
Galaxy A40
547 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32
83.5%
Galaxy A40 +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 +35%
350
Galaxy A40
260
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 +32%
1265
Galaxy A40
955
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A40
106938
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A40
118727

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2019
Release date June 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 188 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M32 is definitely a better buy.

