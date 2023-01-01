Samsung Galaxy M32 vs A54 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
- Weighs 22 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 218K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (978 against 714 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1380
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
25
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|99.6%
|PWM
|362 Hz
|253 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G68 MP5
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
353
Galaxy A54 5G +118%
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1279
Galaxy A54 5G +110%
2692
|CPU
|64088
|155921
|GPU
|56294
|148262
|Memory
|30751
|85150
|UX
|67752
|126072
|Total score
|218881
|512804
|Max surface temperature
|45.4 °C
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|16 FPS
|Graphics score
|676
|2821
|Web score
|5137
|10099
|Video editing
|5373
|7233
|Photo editing
|10162
|25829
|Data manipulation
|5835
|11048
|Writing score
|6673
|16730
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|25 GB
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:44 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:55 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
106
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2023
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.
