Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 218K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (978 against 714 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1380
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy M32 and A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.6%
PWM 362 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M32
714 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +37%
978 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 +1%
83.9%
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32
353
Galaxy A54 5G +118%
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32
1279
Galaxy A54 5G +110%
2692
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M32
218881
Galaxy A54 5G +134%
512804
CPU 64088 155921
GPU 56294 148262
Memory 30751 85150
UX 67752 126072
Total score 218881 512804
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M32
676
Galaxy A54 5G +317%
2821
Max surface temperature 45.4 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 676 2821
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M32
6401
Galaxy A54 5G +99%
12748
Web score 5137 10099
Video editing 5373 7233
Photo editing 10162 25829
Data manipulation 5835 11048
Writing score 6673 16730
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 25 GB 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:44 hr
Watching video - 17:55 hr
Gaming - 05:40 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy A54 5G
37:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M32
79.7 dB
Galaxy A54 5G +11%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2023
Release date June 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
