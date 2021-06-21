Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.