Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (786 against 601 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.3%
PWM - 215 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 +31%
786 nits
Galaxy M21
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32
83.5%
Galaxy M21 +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32
1265
Galaxy M21 +4%
1315
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy M21
106963
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy M21
176332

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size - 14.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32
n/a
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2021 March 2020
Release date June 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 188 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.492 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M32. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21.

