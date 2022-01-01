Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 352 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|82.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|-
|PWM
|362 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
352
Galaxy M23 +81%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1281
Galaxy M23 +41%
1809
|CPU
|66600
|-
|GPU
|37583
|-
|Memory
|39529
|-
|UX
|64786
|-
|Total score
|196656
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6526
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|25 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M23. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32.
