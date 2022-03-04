Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M33 5G vs Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Самсунг Галакси М33
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 2 Lite 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 23 ms 20 ms
Contrast 1090:1 1553:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M33 5G
533 nits
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G +5%
560 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33 5G
408950
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G +1%
411223
CPU 116214 125684
GPU 116279 101457
Memory 75097 65654
UX 100757 114764
Total score 408950 411223
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2233 1208
PCMark 3.0 score 11212 7874
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 26.4 GB 23.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M33 5G +5%
85.1 dB
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
80.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2022
Release date April 2022 April 2022
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (43.8%)
9 (56.3%)
Total votes: 16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
