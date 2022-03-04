Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.