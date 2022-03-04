Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M33 5G vs Nord N300 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs OnePlus Nord N300

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 732 and 600 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (627 against 533 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Nord N300

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1090:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M33 5G
533 nits
Nord N300 +18%
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M33 5G
82.5%
Nord N300 +2%
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and OnePlus Nord N300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +22%
732
Nord N300
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +3%
1848
Nord N300
1790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 116214 -
GPU 116279 -
Memory 75097 -
UX 100757 -
Total score 408950 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2233 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11212 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M33 5G
85.1 dB
Nord N300
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 October 2022
Release date April 2022 November 2022
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N300.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

