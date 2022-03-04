Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M33 5G vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Oppo Realme 10

VS
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 732 and 573 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (611 against 533 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1090:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M33 5G
533 nits
Realme 10 +15%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M33 5G
82.5%
Realme 10 +2%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +28%
732
Realme 10
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +5%
1848
Realme 10
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33 5G +3%
408950
Realme 10
396600
CPU 116214 107702
GPU 116279 92725
Memory 75097 91328
UX 100757 104674
Total score 408950 396600
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2233 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11212 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:38 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M33 5G
n/a
Realme 10
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M33 5G
85.1 dB
Realme 10
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date April 2022 November 2022
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
