Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.