Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Weighs 17 grams less
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 817 and 732 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|84.2%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|23 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1090:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
732
Realme Narzo 50 Pro +12%
817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1848
Realme Narzo 50 Pro +25%
2316
|CPU
|116214
|117319
|GPU
|116279
|125311
|Memory
|75097
|70576
|UX
|100757
|112393
|Total score
|408950
|429383
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|2233
|2301
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11212
|12271
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 31 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|1:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.04 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.
