Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 817 and 732 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Realme Narzo 50 Pro

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1090:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 116214 117319
GPU 116279 125311
Memory 75097 70576
UX 100757 112393
Total score 408950 429383
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 2233 2301
PCMark 3.0 score 11212 12271
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 31 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 May 2022
Release date April 2022 May 2022
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

