Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs A14 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 320K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 320K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 728 and 533 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 10-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 430 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 80.4% Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM Not detected - Response time 23 ms - Contrast 1090:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M33 5G 530 nits Galaxy A14 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M33 5G +3% 82.5% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:28 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M33 5G 85.1 dB Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date April 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.