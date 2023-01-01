Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs A14 5G

Самсунг Галакси М33
VS
Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 320K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 728 and 533 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1090:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M33 5G +3%
82.5%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +22%
1847
Galaxy A14 5G
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33 5G +28%
409725
Galaxy A14 5G
320828
CPU 116214 -
GPU 116279 -
Memory 75097 -
UX 100757 -
Total score 409725 320828
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2233 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11223 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:28 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 January 2023
Release date April 2022 January 2023
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

