Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs A22 5G
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 40% higher peek brightness (529 against 378 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 301K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|380 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|82.3%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|95.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|147 Hz
|Response time
|23 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|1090:1
|1596:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~243 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +29%
728
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +7%
1843
1725
|CPU
|106015
|90234
|GPU
|104359
|65752
|Memory
|73192
|53586
|UX
|109981
|91020
|Total score
|395769
|301911
|Stability
|90%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|2234
|1097
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11201
|7143
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:32 hr
|2:29 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:41 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:22 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:46 hr
|Standby
|-
|126 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|April 2022
|June 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.04 W/kg
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It has a better display, performance, and camera.
