Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 40% higher peek brightness (529 against 378 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 301K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Galaxy A22 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 380 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.7%
PWM Not detected 147 Hz
Response time 23 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1090:1 1596:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M33 5G +40%
529 nits
Galaxy A22 5G
378 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33 5G +31%
395769
Galaxy A22 5G
301911
CPU 106015 90234
GPU 104359 65752
Memory 73192 53586
UX 109981 91020
Total score 395769 301911
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M33 5G +104%
2234
Galaxy A22 5G
1097
Stability 90% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2234 1097
PCMark 3.0 score 11201 7143
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 26.4 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:32 hr 2:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:41 hr
Watching video - 14:22 hr
Gaming - 05:46 hr
Standby - 126 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M33 5G +2%
85.1 dB
Galaxy A22 5G
83.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 June 2021
Release date April 2022 June 2021
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It has a better display, performance, and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

