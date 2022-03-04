Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M33 vs Galaxy A42 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M33 vs Galaxy A42

Самсунг Галакси М33
VS
Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33
Samsung Galaxy A42

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 (with Exynos 1200) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33
  • 50% higher pixel density (400 vs 266 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 727 and 647 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.7%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 9.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M33
n/a
Galaxy A42
575 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M33
82.5%
Galaxy A42 +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process - 8 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 619
GPU clock - 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 +12%
727
Galaxy A42
647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33
1843
Galaxy A42 +4%
1914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33
n/a
Galaxy A42
380292
CPU - 120293
GPU - 86738
Memory - 74375
UX - 98730
Total score - 380292
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M33
n/a
Galaxy A42
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M33
n/a
Galaxy A42
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M33
n/a
Galaxy A42
41:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M33
n/a
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 September 2020
Release date March 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M33. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A42.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A52s 5G or Galaxy M33
2. Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A42
3. Galaxy A52 or Galaxy A42
4. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A42
5. Galaxy S9 or Galaxy A42
6. Pixel 4a or Galaxy A42

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish