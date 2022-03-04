Samsung Galaxy M33 vs Galaxy A42
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 (with Exynos 1200) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33
- 50% higher pixel density (400 vs 266 PPI)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 727 and 647 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|266 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|84.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.7%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|-
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|-
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 +12%
727
647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1843
Galaxy A42 +4%
1914
|CPU
|-
|120293
|GPU
|-
|86738
|Memory
|-
|74375
|UX
|-
|98730
|Total score
|-
|380292
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
41:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2020
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.33 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M33. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A42.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1