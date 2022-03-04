Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси М33
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 219K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.0
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 726 and 351 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (642 against 531 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM Not detected 242 Hz
Response time 23 ms 25 ms
Contrast 1090:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M33 5G
531 nits
Galaxy A51 +21%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M33 5G
82.5%
Galaxy A51 +6%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +107%
726
Galaxy A51
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +42%
1846
Galaxy A51
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33 5G +86%
407774
Galaxy A51
219655
CPU 104478 49711
GPU 117686 53719
Memory 71976 43824
UX 109888 70475
Total score 407774 219655
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M33 5G +175%
2233
Galaxy A51
812
Stability 91% 95%
Graphics test 13 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 2233 812
PCMark 3.0 score 11217 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 26.4 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:34 hr
Watching video - 11:29 hr
Gaming - 05:12 hr
Standby - 83 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M33 5G
n/a
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M33 5G +4%
85.1 dB
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 December 2019
Release date April 2022 December 2019
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy M33 5G
2. Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy M33 5G
3. Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy M33 5G
4. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy M33 5G
5. Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy M33 5G
6. Redmi Note 11 vs Galaxy A51
7. Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A51
8. Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A51
9. Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A51
10. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish