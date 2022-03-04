Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy A52 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs A52 5G

Самсунг Галакси М33
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 728 and 636 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 49% higher peek brightness (789 against 529 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.6%
PWM Not detected 250 Hz
Response time 23 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast 1090:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M33 5G
529 nits
Galaxy A52 5G +49%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M33 5G
82.5%
Galaxy A52 5G +3%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 106015 120704
GPU 104359 93965
Memory 73192 70414
UX 109981 111773
Total score 395769 397587
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M33 5G +103%
2234
Galaxy A52 5G
1103
Stability 90% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2234 1103
PCMark 3.0 score 11201 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 26.4 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:32 hr 1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:27 hr
Watching video - 14:55 hr
Gaming - 05:39 hr
Standby - 106 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M33 5G
85.1 dB
Galaxy A52 5G +5%
89 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

