Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs A54 5G

62 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
VS
72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 87% higher peak brightness (978 against 524 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 404K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM Not detected 253 Hz
Response time 23 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1090:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M33 5G
524 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +87%
978 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G
1820
Galaxy A54 5G +48%
2692
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33 5G
404957
Galaxy A54 5G +27%
512804
CPU 121943 155921
GPU 113634 148262
Memory 69031 85150
UX 103890 126072
Total score 404957 512804
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M33 5G
2233
Galaxy A54 5G +26%
2821
Max surface temperature 44.8 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 91% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 2233 2821
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M33 5G
11154
Galaxy A54 5G +14%
12748
Web score 8498 10099
Video editing 7426 7233
Photo editing 20814 25829
Data manipulation 8651 11048
Writing score 14764 16730
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 26.4 GB 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:44 hr
Watching video - 17:55 hr
Gaming - 05:40 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M33 5G
85.1 dB
Galaxy A54 5G +4%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2023
Release date April 2022 March 2023
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and A33 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M32
3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and A52 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and A14 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and S21 FE 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and A52s 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Apple iPhone 13
9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and A53 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 7
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский