Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 298K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 725 and 541 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 430 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 87.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.2%
PWM Not detected 247 Hz
Response time 23 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast 1090:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M33 5G +2%
524 nits
Galaxy A71
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M33 5G
82.5%
Galaxy A71 +6%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +34%
725
Galaxy A71
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +6%
1824
Galaxy A71
1721
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33 5G +36%
406668
Galaxy A71
298573
CPU 116214 86200
GPU 116279 90800
Memory 75097 47735
UX 100757 75500
Total score 406668 298573
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M33 5G +202%
2233
Galaxy A71
740
Max surface temperature 44.8 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 91% 97%
Graphics test 13 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 2233 740
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M33 5G +45%
11154
Galaxy A71
7708
Web score 8493 5547
Video editing 7402 5841
Photo editing 20789 14060
Data manipulation 8671 6693
Writing score 14858 8941
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0
OS size 26.4 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:32 hr
Watching video - 14:49 hr
Gaming - 04:45 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M33 5G
n/a
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M33 5G
85.1 dB
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 December 2019
Release date April 2022 February 2020
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is definitely a better buy.

