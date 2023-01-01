Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy A71 VS Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Samsung Galaxy A71 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 298K)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 298K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 725 and 541 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 430 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 87.2% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.2% PWM Not detected 247 Hz Response time 23 ms 3.8 ms Contrast 1090:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M33 5G +2% 524 nits Galaxy A71 513 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M33 5G 82.5% Galaxy A71 +6% 87.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 26.4 GB 23.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:32 hr Watching video - 14:49 hr Gaming - 04:45 hr Standby - 109 hr General battery life Galaxy M33 5G n/a Galaxy A71 32:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M33 5G n/a Galaxy A71 89 Video quality Galaxy M33 5G n/a Galaxy A71 74 Generic camera score Galaxy M33 5G n/a Galaxy A71 84

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M33 5G 85.1 dB Galaxy A71 85.2 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 December 2019 Release date April 2022 February 2020 SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 0.51 W/kg SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is definitely a better buy.