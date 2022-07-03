Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy F23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy F23

Самсунг Галакси М33
VS
Самсунг Галакси F23
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy F23

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy F23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments (1)

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 331K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 728 and 645 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33 5G
vs
Galaxy F23

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 430 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1090:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M33 5G
529 nits
Galaxy F23
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy F23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +13%
728
Galaxy F23
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 5G +1%
1843
Galaxy F23
1821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33 5G +19%
395769
Galaxy F23
331921
CPU 106015 93494
GPU 104359 78674
Memory 73192 71217
UX 109981 88437
Total score 395769 331921
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M33 5G +250%
2234
Galaxy F23
638
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 2234 638
PCMark 3.0 score 11201 8585
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 26.4 GB 24.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (85% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:32 hr 1:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date April 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It has a better performance and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (56.5%)
10 (43.5%)
Total votes: 23

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy A52
2. Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy A32 5G
3. Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M32
4. Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy A23
5. Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M23
6. Galaxy F23 and Redmi Note 11
7. Galaxy F23 and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
8. Galaxy F23 and Galaxy M52 5G
9. Galaxy F23 and Moto G60
10. Galaxy F23 and T1 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
Aditya 03 July 2022 12:54
Just make a correction in the battery department of M33. It's 6000, not 5000mah.
0 Reply
Avatar
Sergey 03 July 2022 18:33
Indian version got 600 mAh battery. International - 5000 mAh.
+1 Reply
Avatar
Aditya 08 July 2022 14:28
Sergey, Oh! So one more similarity and more confusion internationally XD
0 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish