Samsung Galaxy M33 vs Galaxy M22

Самсунг Галакси М33
VS
Самсунг Галакси М22
Samsung Galaxy M33
Samsung Galaxy M22

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 (with Exynos 1200) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (362K versus 203K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 721 and 287 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33
vs
Galaxy M22

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 83.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
PWM - 123 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M33
n/a
Galaxy M22
536 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M33
82.5%
Galaxy M22 +1%
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 and Samsung Galaxy M22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1200 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 +151%
721
Galaxy M22
287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 +48%
1823
Galaxy M22
1233
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M33 +78%
362425
Galaxy M22
203749
CPU 101585 67917
GPU 90644 37642
Memory 68574 43197
UX 102486 57024
Total score 362425 203749
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 682
PCMark 3.0 score - 6642
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 24.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M33
n/a
Galaxy M22
85.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 September 2021
Release date March 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.62 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.24 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M33. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M22.

