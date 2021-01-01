Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M40 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Самсунг Галакси М40
Samsung Galaxy M40
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on June 11, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M40
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3500 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 228K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M40
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M40
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.3 mm (6.11 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Orange Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M40
84.9%
Realme 6 Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M40 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 618
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M40
482
Realme 6 Pro +11%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M40
986
Realme 6 Pro +66%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M40
228825
Realme 6 Pro +18%
269673
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (200th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M40
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M40
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M40
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2019 March 2020
Release date June 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy M40
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Galaxy M40
3. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy M40
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
5. Huawei P40 Lite vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
6. Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro
7. Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish