Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on June 11, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A8s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M40
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (224K versus 187K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 486 and 389 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8s
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M40
vs
Galaxy A8s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.02%

Design and build

Height 155.3 mm (6.11 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Orange Gray, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M40
84.9%
Galaxy A8s
85.02%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M40 and Samsung Galaxy A8s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 616
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M40 +25%
486
Galaxy A8s
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M40
1000
Galaxy A8s +46%
1456
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M40 +3%
175109
Galaxy A8s
169809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M40 +20%
224819
Galaxy A8s
187769
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2019 December 2018
Release date June 2019 January 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.168 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A8s. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

