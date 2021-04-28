Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M42 5G vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on April 28, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 45% higher pixel density (385 vs 266 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M42 5G
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 266 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M42 5G
497 nits
Edge 20
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M42 5G
84.3%
Edge 20 +6%
89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 825 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M42 5G
639
Edge 20 +37%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M42 5G
1903
Edge 20 +15%
2192
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M42 5G
329562
Edge 20
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 July 2021
Release date May 2021 August 2021
Launch price - ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 is definitely a better buy.

