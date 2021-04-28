Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on April 28, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.