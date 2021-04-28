Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 7 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Oppo Realme 7 5G

Самсунг Галакси М42 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 7 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Oppo Realme 7 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on April 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 652 and 598 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (405 vs 266 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (573 against 500 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M42 5G
vs
Realme 7 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
Response time - 18 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M42 5G
500 nits
Realme 7 5G +15%
573 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M42 5G +1%
84.3%
Realme 7 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Oppo Realme 7 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M42 5G +8%
1945
Realme 7 5G
1801
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M42 5G
332059
Realme 7 5G
332566
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:06 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M42 5G
n/a
Realme 7 5G
18:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M42 5G
n/a
Realme 7 5G
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M42 5G
n/a
Realme 7 5G
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 November 2020
Release date May 2021 November 2020
Launch price - ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 7 5G. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 and M42 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A42 and M42 5G
4. Oppo Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and M42 5G
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme 7 5G
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo Realme 7 5G
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Oppo Realme 7 5G
9. Motorola Moto G 5G and Oppo Realme 7 5G
10. Oppo Realme X7 Pro and Realme 7 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish