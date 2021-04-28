Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on April 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.