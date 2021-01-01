Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Samsung Galaxy M51
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 5179 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Shows 164% longer battery life (156 vs 59 hours)
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 21.3% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (393 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 249K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 99.9%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +1%
672 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51 +33%
86.7%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
535
iPhone SE (2020) +149%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1623
iPhone SE (2020) +110%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
249489
iPhone SE (2020) +85%
461887

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 22 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +23%
16:52 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +194%
25:14 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +422%
52:57 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +5%
89.6 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 April 2020
Release date September 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.

