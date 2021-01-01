Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Google Pixel 4a

Samsung Galaxy M51
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3860 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 105% longer battery life (156 vs 76 hours)
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (787 against 672 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 13% higher pixel density (443 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 70 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 95.3%
PWM 255 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 8 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51
672 nits
Pixel 4a +17%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51 +4%
86.7%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
535
Pixel 4a +4%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1623
Pixel 4a +1%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
249489
Pixel 4a +8%
268824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (193rd and 177th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.5 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +44%
16:52 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +107%
25:14 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +134%
52:57 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +4%
89.6 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 August 2020
Release date September 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the display, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

