Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Comes with 3860 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3140 mAh
- Shows 105% longer battery life (156 vs 76 hours)
- Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (787 against 672 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 13% higher pixel density (443 vs 393 PPI)
- Weighs 70 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|86.7%
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|95.3%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Pixel 4a +4%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
Pixel 4a +1%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
249489
Pixel 4a +8%
268824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (193rd and 177th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Stock Android
|OS size
|22 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +44%
16:52 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +107%
25:14 hr
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +134%
52:57 hr
22:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.609 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.446 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the display, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.
