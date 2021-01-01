Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Самсунг Галакси М51
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Samsung Galaxy M51
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2320 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4680 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (156 vs 122 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (854 against 671 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 335K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 85%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51
671 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +27%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M51 +2%
86.7%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
541
Pixel 5a 5G +19%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1647
Pixel 5a 5G +18%
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M51
335603
Pixel 5a 5G +13%
379048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +11%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +18%
25:14 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +61%
52:57 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (2nd and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51
89.9 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 August 2021
Release date September 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M51 and Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy M51 and Mi Note 10 Lite
3. Galaxy M51 and Galaxy A71
4. Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31
5. Galaxy M51 and Redmi Note 9
6. Pixel 5a 5G and Galaxy S21
7. Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 4a 5G
8. Pixel 5a 5G and iPhone 13
9. Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 6
10. Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish