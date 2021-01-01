Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Comes with 2320 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4680 mAh
- Shows 28% longer battery life (156 vs 122 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (854 against 671 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 335K)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|85%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|-
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
541
Pixel 5a 5G +19%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1647
Pixel 5a 5G +18%
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
335603
Pixel 5a 5G +13%
379048
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:52 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +11%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +18%
25:14 hr
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +61%
52:57 hr
32:57 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (2nd and 19th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|August 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.609 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.446 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.
