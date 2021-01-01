Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Comes with 2900 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4100 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (672 against 543 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 249K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.7%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|-
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Honor View 30 Pro +45%
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
Honor View 30 Pro +85%
3008
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
249489
Honor View 30 Pro +93%
480405
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Magic UI 3
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
52:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|109°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|November 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 462 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.609 W/kg
|1.162 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.446 W/kg
|1.47 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
