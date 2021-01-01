Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.