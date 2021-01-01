Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Huawei Nova 7 SE

Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (672 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 249K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 535 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +49%
672 nits
Nova 7 SE
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51 +3%
86.7%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
535
Nova 7 SE +19%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1623
Nova 7 SE +49%
2421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
249489
Nova 7 SE +51%
376752

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51
25:14 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51
52:57 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51
89.6 dB
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 April 2020
Release date September 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7 SE. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M51 or Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy M51 or Galaxy A71
3. Galaxy M51 or Galaxy M31
4. Galaxy M51 or Redmi Note 9
5. Galaxy M51 or Mi Note 10 Lite
6. Nova 7 SE or P30 Lite
7. Nova 7 SE or P30 Pro
8. Nova 7 SE or Nova 5T
9. Nova 7 SE or Nova 7i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish