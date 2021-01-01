Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2800 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (156 vs 121 hours)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (672 against 512 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 249K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 535 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 393 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 98.8%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +31%
672 nits
P40 Lite
512 nits
Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51 +4%
86.7%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 500 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
535
P40 Lite +8%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1623
P40 Lite +13%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
249489
P40 Lite +30%
325044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (193rd and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10
OS size 22 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
P40 Lite +9%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +61%
25:14 hr
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +58%
52:57 hr
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51
89.6 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 February 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

