Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.