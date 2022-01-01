Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Nokia 6.2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Nokia 6.2

Самсунг Галакси М51
VS
Нокиа 6.2
Samsung Galaxy M51
Nokia 6.2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Shows 129% longer battery life (48:46 vs 21:16 hours)
  • Comes with 3500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3500 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 165K)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (674 against 577 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Nokia 6.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits 600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 100%
PWM 255 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 8 ms 37.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1528:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M51 +17%
674 nits
Nokia 6.2
577 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M51 +5%
86.7%
Nokia 6.2
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Nokia 6.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 509
GPU clock 500 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51 +95%
539
Nokia 6.2
276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51 +31%
1643
Nokia 6.2
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M51 +101%
333875
Nokia 6.2
165946
CPU 102374 -
GPU 89044 -
Memory 55836 -
UX 88846 -
Total score 333875 165946
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M51 +185%
738
Nokia 6.2
259
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 1 FPS
Graphics score 738 259
PCMark 3.0 score - 5867
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 4.1 Android One
OS size 22 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:47 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 17:24 hr 07:11 hr
Watching video 21:35 hr 06:31 hr
Gaming 06:54 hr 03:14 hr
Standby 159 hr 90 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M51 +129%
48:46 hr
Nokia 6.2
21:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +7%
89.9 dB
Nokia 6.2
83.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 September 2019
Release date September 2020 October 2019
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 0.975 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
