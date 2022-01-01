Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Nokia 6.2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Shows 129% longer battery life (48:46 vs 21:16 hours)
- Comes with 3500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3500 mAh
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 165K)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (674 against 577 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
- Weighs 33 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
95
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
70
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
51
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|650 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|82.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|100%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|37.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1528:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51 +95%
539
276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51 +31%
1643
1254
|CPU
|102374
|-
|GPU
|89044
|-
|Memory
|55836
|-
|UX
|88846
|-
|Total score
|333875
|165946
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|1 FPS
|Graphics score
|738
|259
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|5867
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Android One
|OS size
|22 GB
|15.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|2:20 hr
|Web browsing
|17:24 hr
|07:11 hr
|Watching video
|21:35 hr
|06:31 hr
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|03:14 hr
|Standby
|159 hr
|90 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|October 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.609 W/kg
|0.975 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.446 W/kg
|1.42 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.
